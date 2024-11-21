November 21, 2024 at 6:49 am

Costco Shopper Can’t Believe How Long the Plastic Wrap He Bought Has Lasted. – ‘Nine years and 3,000 square feet later.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Certain items sold at Costco just really hit the spot, don’t they?

And here’s another one you might want to consider picking up next time you visit the store!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how thoroughly impressed he is with an item he purchased at Costco years ago.

The man pulled out the last section of plastic wrap from a box he bought at Costco and said, “Nine years and 3,000 square feet later. Tada!”

Nine years!

The text overlay reads, “Costco the GOAT.”

In the video’s caption, the man wrote, “RIP the never-ending saran wrap #Costco #Kirkland.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

Now, this is impressive!

