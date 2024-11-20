Coworker Confided In Her That Nobody In The Office Liked Her, But When She Stole Her Parking Space She Stopped Being Her Only Work Friend

Have you ever had a coworker who’s always complaining and being too negative no matter how you try to uplift them?

Coworker stole my parking spot after crying to me how no one is nice to her Pretty simple cut and dry, we used to go on walks together everyday for our breaks from work. She is a rather negative person, so I would try and help her think about things more positively.

Here are some examples of our conversations: Her: “I hate this job. It’s not what I was expecting.” Me: “Honestly, management is very nice and it could be so much worse, but we live in a big city. It’d be easy to find a better fit if need be.” Her: “I’m so bored, I have nothing to do.” Me: “When I first started and I ran out of things to do, I’d ask the bosses for work and they are pretty helpful.”

One day, we were walking and she was non-stop complaining about not having room to get out of her car and can’t find good parking. We talked about the cars we drive, and she told me she drives a RAV4 and my idiot self told her where I park my car. Surely, the next day her RAV4 is backed into the space I always park in.

On top of this, one of our last conversations we had, she told me that “blacks are racist.” The LOML is a black man, and our son is mixed.

She begged me to go on these walks and eat lunch with her because she doesn’t like to be alone. Now, I don’t say hi to her in the morning. I go by myself on my walks since I am comfortable being alone, and went on said walks alone in the first place.

Additionally, I get along with the IT crew she constantly talks crap about, so I sit with them at lunch, sometimes if we’re in there together. Now, she’s alone and trying to make new friends. But it’s proving difficult for her since her internalized racism, and most of our office is diverse.

I actually felt bad for her because she told me her ex-husband was abusive, and her church members shamed her for leaving him. She’s her own worst enemy though. So I’m petty because she took my parking spot and showed her racism, so I completely ignore her unless it’s necessary to speak with her.

Remember: Anyone who talks badly about people to you, talks badly about you to other people.

No exceptions.

