Credit Union’s Parking Lot Snow Piles Keep Flooding Their Basement, So They Leave A Mess In The Lot To Teach Them A Lesson

In winter, snow can become more than just a nuisance; it can cause real problems if left unchecked.

So, what would you do if a neighboring business kept piling snow in a way that caused your basement to flood when it melted?

Would you keep asking them to stop?

Or would you take matters into your own hands?

In the following story, one frustrated homeowner finds herself in this very dilemma.

Here’s what she did.

It’s snow problem My parents own a home in a snowy state in the United States. They don’t have any neighbors to the right of them, just a gravel parking lot that is used by employees of the credit union that is on the street behind their house. The credit union employs someone to plow their parking lot during the winter. This person tends to pile the snow up at the top of the parking lot near the front of my parent’s lot where the house is. When it starts to melt, the runoff from the snow pile that has been built up all winter floods my parent’s basement. It has happened several times.

Tired of dealing with the issue, the mother found a way to make their lives harder.

My parents are obviously exasperated and have tried to talk to the credit union about where their person plows the snow to, and it usually stops for a time. However, they get right back at it again a few weeks later, and no one they talk to is apologetic or willing to admit any fault or reprimand the plower. They also take their smoke breaks in the parking lot either in or by their cars, with the windows rolled down directly by my parents’ bedroom windows. They have asked them to take them somewhere else. So, my mom shovels her dog’s poop off her yard to near their cars, so they have to watch their steps or face getting poop on their nice shoes.

Wow! It seems like someone at the credit union would want to help her.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

Yes, it may be better to speak with the plow company.

As this person points out, small claims court is an option.

Here’s some great advice.

Yet another person who suggests they take the credit union to court.

Water can lead to mold, which is bad for your health.

So, rather than just trying to mess up someone’s shoes, they really need to find a good solution.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.