Creditors Mixed Up Identities Over An Old Roommate’s Debts, So She Confronted The Company With A Bold Ultimatum

Credit reporting agencies can turn one person’s mess into another person’s nightmare.

Faced with nonstop calls over her vanished roommate’s debts, she confronted the source directly with an ultimatum they couldn’t ignore.

Read on for the full story.

Got a debt collector for a furniture store off my back The credit reporting companies are notorious for conflating and transposing SS#, addresses and other info between accounts of different people.

Unfortunately, one woman found herself in this very situation.

Had to deal with this pain-in-the-rear issue with an old roommate who scammed a bunch of creditors and then disappeared. The debt collectors for a local furniture company decided that since I was a woman who lived at the same address, I must be the same person as my old roommate.

Finally, she had enough and went to confront the company directly.

It got so bad that I had to pay a visit to the furniture company that roommate stole from and speak to the owner. Told him that if I had one more debt collector try to pursue me for roommates debt, I’d sue him for libel.

It’s not even like she was trying to defend her roommate; she just wanted to clear her name.

I’d be happy to share any info that turned up, as roommate had stiffed me a couple month’s rent and bills. Personally, I’d love to see the debt collectors pursue her to the bowels of the earth.

So she approached them with a bold ultimatum.

But I went online and purchased a similar domain name to his “myfurniturestore.net.” I told him if I had to spend any more time on his crap, I’d be posting on my new website all about the legal case I would file about his attempts to defame me. This quickly put an end to the matter.

Sometimes a well-placed threat is the best option.

What did Reddit think?

These debt collectors didn’t like being on the other end of a threatening interaction.

This commenter had a similar experience with a past roommate.

Credit companies always have strange ways of tracking you down.

This redditor chimes in with an interesting legal tidbit.

With her reputation restored and the calls silenced, she finally put the issue to rest.

In the battle of persistence, she outlasted them all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.