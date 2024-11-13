Customer Demands Exact Count of Fish, So A Pet Store Employee Delivers Them All One-By-One

Some people already know that it’s best to trust the experts, but others have to learn the hard way.

What would you do if you asked for an exact number of fish, but it didn’t look like that many were in the bag?

Would you just go along with it?

Or would you question the employee?

In the following story, one lady finds herself in this very predicament.

Here’s how it went down.

You want 70, um ok, 1,2,3,….. My sister buys these fish to feed my BIL’s pet fish. She goes into the pet store and says she would like 70 of the little guys. So, the net goes in and right into the bag. Well, my sister looks and goes, “That’s not 70.” So, the store employee looks at my sister and says, “Ok,” and dumps the little guys back into the tank. Then, he proceeds to initiate MC. 1 in the net and into the bag. He grabs another in the net, and now there are 2 in the bag. Another customer shows up and looks puzzled, as the employee is now on a 7 count. Yup, he gives my sister a look and says, “Is he for real?” Sister could do nothing but shrug and say yes. Knowing this was all on her.

The time issue wasn’t even her biggest mistake.

Sister gets 70 fish. She looks at the bag and bows her head, defeated, now realizing the first bag had more than 70 fish. She has wasted her time, as well as the employees’ and customers’ time, waiting for help. On the way out, the manager, seeing my sister, clearly disturbed her and asked her what was wrong. She just told the manager she was in a hurry to get home. No complaint was made. She told us she knew she messed up but could not complain about it either. The employee of the pet store is my hero!

Better to have not said anything.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about her story.

Here’s someone who already knew not to question the person scooping the fish.

Maybe this person should’ve questioned them.

It seems very futile to count a bunch of little fish each time.

Great advice.

The employee showed her!

Bet next time, she’ll just take what she gets and leave.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.