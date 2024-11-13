Grocery Store Customer Hoarded All The Remaining Tissue Paper Rolls, So Another Customer Took All The Baby Wipes And Left Them With Nothing

The pandemic has made consumers behave wildly, especially when it comes to toilet paper.

This woman shares that she encountered another customer who hoarded the last 3 sets of tissue paper in the grocery store.

Even though this customer knew that there were others needing them.

So, to get back at her, she hoarded all the baby wipes and didn’t leave anything to this customer.

An oldie, but a goodie! It’s important to know that my husband and I don’t believe in hoarding supplies. We’ve been through hurricanes, other natural disasters, and obviously, the pandemic. And have never had to do without, so we hate when others do this!

This woman was grocery shopping during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, my husband and I were grocery shopping. Now, this was well into the pandemic where mostly shortages were over, but once in awhile, things would get scarce. We were headed to get toilet paper and the folks in front of us were a mother and a teenage girl. I overheard the mother say we only need toilet paper and baby wipes.

She saw another woman take all the remaining tissue paper rolls.

As we got to the tissue paper aisle, I noted there were only three 12-packs left on the shelf. The woman and her daughter could clearly see we were standing behind her to get some (as was another couple). But she picked up all of them.

The woman knew there were other customers, but didn’t even bother to share it with them.

Her daughter even whispered that we were there to get some. Before she walked away, the mother looked at the TP in her cart, looked at us, shrugged her shoulders, and smirked as if to say, “Haha! I got them all!”

So, she took all the baby wipes and put them all in her cart.

She must’ve gone somewhere else in the store. Because I took every adult wipes from that aisle, and then headed straight for the children’s aisle where I took every container of baby wipe. I was leaving the aisle when she appeared. She took one look at my cart and knew.

She did put them back again though because she hates hoarding.

I continued my shopping, watched her check out, and then put every container back Because, as I said I don’t hoard and I didn’t want other parents to suffer. Likely, she went somewhere else and found baby wipes, as I did to get TP. But I thought that one inconvenience deserved another.

If you don’t care about sharing tissue paper rolls, then you don’t deserve getting baby wipes.

Or I don’t know, we could all just try to be reasonable.

