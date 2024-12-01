Customer Stole A Demo Unit From The Cellphone Store, But When He Dropped His Car Keys The Employee Grabbed Them

Sometimes, karma happens quickly when a person does something bad.

This store manager narrates how two customers planned to steal a demo phone from their store.

While they were actually successful in their theft, the employee found a way to make sure they could’t go far!

Read the full story below.

Steal a phone from our store? We’ll take your car instead. This happened at one of the retail cell phone stores I manage a few hours ago. We put out demo phones for customers to play with. The funny thing about these phones is that they are locked, cannot be used, and have no real value.

This man admits that there are people stealing demo phones occasionally.

From time to time, a dumb thief will come in the stores and take one of these phones. Today was one of those times. This particular store is usually slow, so having one or two employees working at a time is normal. Today, one was at lunch, so only one employee was in the store.

One of the two guys started taking the demo phone out from the security stand.

In walks two guys. One is engaging with the employee and asking questions, acting like an interested buyer. The second is “looking” at the demo phones, but in reality is taking it off the security stand.

He tackled the thief and they exchanged blows.

The employee notices the guy has removed the demo phone from the security device, and turns to look at him. The thief makes a run towards the door, and unbelievably, the employee tackles the thief. The two roll around exchanging blows outside the store. It was a completely crazy scene.

The thief dropped his car keys.

The good part about all this is that the thief got away with the phone. But in the process of wrestling with the employee, dropped his car keys out of his pocket. The employee picked up the car keys and went inside the store, locked the door, and called the police.

The cops not only towed his car but also identified the thief.

The cops came and towed the thief’s 2016 Honda Accord. So, he got a play phone that is as good as worthless, and lost a good car. Also, the cops were easily able to identify the thief and put a warrant out for his arrest.

LOL! That was funny. That employee deserves a raise!

The stupid thief got what he deserved.

