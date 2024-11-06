Demanding Traveler Treated Her Seatmate Like Her Personal Servant, So When The Flight Landed He Refused To Help Her Retrieve Her Bags

Nowadays, it seems like airlines are packing people in tighter and tighter, which can understandably bring out the worst in travelers.

AITA for not assisting a lady to retrieve her luggage from overhead compartment. Got on a flight early, because I was there early. A lady in her 50s-60s cut the queue just right behind me. It was the moment where people started walking, so no one bothered saying anything.

I settled into my seat next the the aisle (row C), minding my own business with my earphones in, but I slowly realized that the aisle traffic congested hard, so I looked up.

Turns out that lady just stood there like a statue, froze and blocked the way of the passengers behind her. I could tell because she didn’t want to lift her stuff by herself. She wasn’t big, but wasn’t small either.

I was about to pack my earphones away so I could help (I’m a Thai Aussie so like I’m double friendly). She saw me moving, so she turned to me and do that finger clicking thing in my face to get my attention and said “You help?” I work hospitality and I hate that stuff.

But it was that moment of confusion, if you know what I mean, like I was gonna help anyway, so might as well just help her, so people get to move on. But I had the worst flight.

She interrupts my movie so I could open her water bottle. She interrupts my game to unpack her snack. I was sleeping and she literally turned on the light on purpose to wake me up for some stupid stuff that I had now started to ignore.

Also whatever I did for her, she never said thank you or smile, none. The plane landed and she did the same stuff to me again but now demanding me retrieving the luggage for her.

I declined in the most polite way possible. “I think you should ask the staff to assist you.” I thought I would feel good, but I could sense all eyes looking at me like, “Wow, this dude is heartless.” AITA?

This commenter thinks the passenger’s self respect is more valuable than some stranger’s opinion.

The onus is really on the passenger to ensure they can handle any luggage they bring on board.

