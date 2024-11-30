Driver Is Baffled Why A Granny Left Her Vehicle In The Car Wash, Went To Do Something Else And Keep Other Customers Waiting

Some people only think of themselves. Older generations like to think of themselves as more thoughtful, but that isn’t always true.

Entitled Granny blocks the car wash So I went to the Shell station today, to fill up and get a car wash. This one is set up so that you have to drive around behind the building to enter the car wash, and you can’t see the entrance from the pumps.

Fill up my car, grab my receipt with my code and drive around… To find a blue Lexus blocking the entrance. The owner had just parked it in front, and left it. There was a dude in line ahead of me, and we were both getting frustrated. I tried to call the Station’s number but no answer. As I was calling, guy in front gets out and goes inside. About two minutes later, out he comes, followed by a staff member and a little old lady carrying a cup of coffee from the station in one hand and a cane. It turns out she was barely using in the other.

It takes her like five minutes to get into the car, get back out to enter her code, get back in and eventually into the wash. All told I think I spent an extra 10 minutes waiting for this woman who couldn’t be bothered to park in front, get her coffee and code, THEN drive to the entrance. I know 10 minutes isn’t that much but it’s still incredibly rude, and I had somewhere I needed to be.

