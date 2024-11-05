Ex-Husband Left For A New Family, But Now He’s Begging His Ex-Wife For A Second Chance After His New Life Falls Apart

When someone leaves you for a new life, you assume you’ll never see them again – especially if you don’t share children.

So, what would you do if your ex suddenly showed up crying about their regret after building a new family that was far from their dream life?

Would you give them a second chance?

Or would you refuse and tell them it’s what they deserve?

In today’s story, a woman finds herself in this very awkward situation and all she can do is laugh.

Here’s how it played out.

AITAH for laughing at my crying ex husband and calling his suffering karma My ex-husband divorced me three years ago. When we got married, we agreed that we weren’t going to have kids. I never wanted them, and he said he didn’t really want them. So yeah. Four years into our marriage, he changed his mind, and he chose to divorce me because I wouldn’t go back on our agreement and give him children. I’m not really a big believer in divorce. I was ready to be married for the rest of our lives. We had a good marriage, but I guess he didn’t love me that much if he picked kids who didn’t even exist over me.

After the divorce, they went their separate ways.

Right after our divorce, he almost instantly remarried. He got his new wife pregnant right away, and they have two kids together. In the three years since then, I’ve finished my higher education and accepted a high-paying job in healthcare. Life has actually been pretty good for me, and I’ve gotten to the point where I think I’m ready to start looking to settle down.

It turns out he hates his new life.

Yesterday morning, my ex-husband showed up on my doorstep crying. I figured something pretty awful must have happened, so I let him in and got him a drink.

He started going on and crying about how awful his life is. He apparently hates his two kids, one of them is disabled and maybe autistic and he has no money due to the kid being so expensive. His wife yells at him all the time, she got fat after having kids and doesn’t want to lose the weight, she never puts out, he can never go anywhere anymore. He said that he wants a divorce from his new wife, and he regrets ever leaving me. He asked if I would take him back and said he learned his lesson.

Amused, she couldn’t take his request seriously.

I couldn’t help but laugh at him. It was so pitiful. His audacity also kind of astounded me. I told him that with two kids to support and his lack of loyalty he is not a catch, and I definitely won’t take him back, and maybe this was karma for divorcing me. He was mad, called me a jerk, and said he thought I would be more supportive and would at least turn him down nicely. AITA?

This just goes to show that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

