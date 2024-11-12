He Demands His Son Stack Firewood Before Seeing His Friends, So He Gets Creative With The Chore So His Dad Has To Do It All Over Again

There’s nothing worse than informing someone of your plans ahead of time, only for them to delegate a task to you at the last minute.

Imagine having plans to hang out with friends, but as you’re getting ready to leave, your father says the firewood has to be stacked before you can go.

In the following story, a teen finds himself in this very dilemma and gets creative to teach his dad a lesson.

Here’s what happened.

Have to stack firewood before I can go see my friends? You got it. Many years ago, when I was a teenager, I made plans with my friends to go out for a night. We planned this several days in advance, and I told my parents what we were going to do. However, my dad came home from work for lunch the day of, dumped a trailer load of pre-cut firewood in the driveway, and told me I needed to stack it all. I reminded him that I was getting picked up in a few hours and would be gone the rest of the day/night. He told me, “You’re not leaving until all that wood is stacked nicely and out of the driveway!” ‘Nicely and out of the driveway,’ eh? Okay.

Too bad his father didn’t say where to stack the wood.

He left after that, and I began working. I grabbed the key for the front door to the house first and then started stacking the wood… in front of the back door. Our front door isn’t used very much to the point that my parents don’t even have keys to it on their everyday keychain, so I was blocking the back door. I stacked it up to my chest and wide enough that it couldn’t be squeezed past to get to the door. Then I went in through the front door, grabbed my stuff for me and my friends, waited for them, and had a fun night. I came back the next morning to find half the wood pile re-stacked on the other side of the pile. I was fully expecting to get chewed out, but when I got inside, I saw my mum, who chuckled and recounted what happened.

Luckily, his mom was on his side.

Basically, my mum and dad both got home at the same time and saw what I’d done. She was laughing, and my dad was fuming. He told her what he’d told me to do, and she ripped into him for dumping the wood on me a few hours before he knew I would be leaving with friends. She was also mad because I’d done the right thing by telling them about what we were doing/where we were going, and his doing that to me might discourage me from telling them in the future. He had to re-stack half the woodpile to get to the door, but thankfully, he wasn’t upset about it the next day.

Too funny! That was a great place to stack the wood.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this story.

According to this person, the father was out of line.

Here’s someone who agrees with the mother.

This person always enjoyed handling the firewood.

The mom was the hero of the story.

The father was beyond rude.

Not only did he know about the plans, but he obviously didn’t care.

