Friend Becomes Obsessed With Criticizing Women’s Confidence, So His Buddy Tells Him To Stop Commenting On His Wife’s Pole Dancing Posts

A supportive husband finds himself clashing with a friend who’s taken a sharp turn into the “Tate-verse.”

His wife’s hobby?

Pole dancing.

She’s fit, confident, and posts videos for her close circle of friends.

The problem?

His friend thinks married women shouldn’t be doing that.

Now, they’re caught in a battle of egos over body positivity and boundaries.

AITA for telling my friend to stop mentioning pictures my wife posts? I’ve got a friend who the last couple of years has turned a bit “Tatey.” He has been wronged by a couple of women in the past couple of years (one left him and got married within three months, the other stole a lot of his money). He seems to have a particular dislike for women selling content or just generally being confident in how they look.

Sounds like a him problem.

That point brings me on to my wife. She’s 39 and we’ve been together since school. She’s a very fit and attractive woman and her main hobby is pole dancing. She loves it and has been doing it for a few years. She’s really good and she loves it so much, it’s great to see her really excelling at something and being so passionate about it. She posts a lot of pictures and video of herself pole dancing on accounts that only friends can follow so it’s not like she does this for attention, even though I’ve told her if she ever wanted to I wouldn’t mind. A few of her friends have quite big followings and sometimes when they do shows my wife is in the photos and videos and gets a lot of positive comments.

Nice to see such a supportive hubby!

At the weekend I went to my friends to help him with some DIY and he asked me if I mind my wife posting what she posts. I said not at all it doesn’t bother me. He then said “you’re part of the problem. Women are getting too much ego and it’s bad enough when it’s single women but married women shouldn’t be doing that.” I told him if he’s that bothered then don’t look and unfollow her. He said that won’t change anything and it’s the culture being created around women getting validation for their bodies or some crap like that.

Uh, excuse me?

I got a bit wound up at this point and asked him if he’d like to ring my wife and tell her himself? He said no he was just talking to me man to man and I need to grow a backbone. I told him I’m not the one with the backbone problem if he can’t handle a bit of flesh and gets offended by it and he’s the weak one. I ended up leaving and a few mutual friends have said that while I was right he’s going through a hard time and is a bit vulnerable to this way of thinking. I personally think thats bullsh*t and we need to tell him he’s heading down a wrong path. Me and my friend are both 41 I forgot to mention that.

While it’s clear who’s handling their emotions better, the question is: should the friend get a pass for being “vulnerable,” or should someone finally tell him he’s sliding down a dangerous, misogynistic rabbit hole?

Reddit is cheering on the hubs.

This person says kudos for sticking up for his wife.

This person has her own theory about the friend.

And this person says what we’re all thinking, all too well.

Looks like someone’s been hanging upside down. Too bad it’s not the wife on the pole!

It’s super cool this poster stuck up for the women in his life.

