Greedy Son Wanted Most Of His Dad’s Money, So His Dad Refused To Give Him Anything At All

No matter what you do for people you love, sometimes you have to admit that favors are being thrown back in your face.

This dad won the lottery and wanted to share it with his son, but when his son wanted more than he’d offered, he took some back.

Find out what happened next.

AITAH for forcing my sin to give me half of “his” income. I won the lottery. $1,000 a day for life. I’m 58. My son is 19. I went to him and told him that I wanted to make a deal. I would give him the ticket. In return he would give me half of the money until I die.

They had a decent arrangement…

Then he gets all the money. He said he needed to think about it. He came back and said it wasn’t really fair for me to want half. He said that I could live another 40 years. That he might need the money more and that I should take 20%.

He wanted to keep most of it…

I said I would think about it. I signed the ticket and claimed the lump sum. I’m seeing a lawyer to set my son up for life. His education will be paid for, when he gets older he will be able to purchase a home for free basically, a trust fund will be set up so he gets a good amount of money for the rest of his life.

The son wasn’t very happy about it!

Now he is mad that I went back on my offer. I thought I was being smart but I didn’t realize how greedy he was. He also told my ex about the money and she is mad that I’m not giving her anything.

Geez! The ex made things worse!

We have been divorced for years. I owe her nothing. No I won’t give you anything if you ask. There is a reason I’m using a throwaway.

It sounds like a lesson is long overdue.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user thinks the son is just stupid!

This user knows the son is being way too unreasonable.

This user explains the situation well enough.

This user applauds this parent for doing his best!

This person has some great suggestions with the money.

Money really has the power to turn loved ones against you.

This kid is going to regret it for the rest of his life.