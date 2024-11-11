He Hired His Time-Blind Niece To Babysit His Kids, But Because She Was Always Late He Decided To Tell Her Mom It Wasn’t Going To Work Out

Some people don’t like mixing family and money.

This story might be a good example of why: this man tried to make it work, but in the end, he had to “fire” his niece after she was late to babysit his kids multiple times.

But was it unreasonable to do so all things considered?

Let’s find out by analyzing the situation.

AITA for firing my time-blind niece from babysitting over the phone I have three kids, they are not old enough to be left alone at home. They are 10, 8 and 7. We had a babysitter but she is in college now and can’t do it. I have a niece who is 16 and she has high-functioning autism. My wife and I agreed to let her babysit when my sister asked. Easy way to have a babysitter and she gets pocket money to spend.

This sounded like a good arrangement… in theory.

She babysat last week and she was late. We were able to get to our event but it was annoying. The whole night went well and the kids had a good time. I informed her she can not be late since we have places to be. Today my wife and I had to get to a work function and we needed to be on time. She was supposed to babysit, but when she was 20 minutes late I called her and told her not to come. I pulled a favor from my neighbor and we left.

Her time blindness was inconveniencing a lot of people now.

I got a call from my sister very upset that I fired my niece and it’s not her fault she has time blindness. That my niece has been very upset about being fired, and personally, I think it’s a good life experience. Better to figure it out now before she gets a job where you clock in. My sister called me a jerk and my wife is thinking I may be too harsh even if she agrees that her being late is an issue. AITA?

Her mom is not helping her the way she thinks she is.

Let’s read what Redditors are saying about this situation.

