He Lives With His Parents Without Paying Rent, But His Parents Want Him To Pay To Renovate Their Older Home

A good, responsible child helps out their parents and family when needed without being forced to do so.

They do it out of the kindness of their heart.

This man, however, feels like his parents are taking advantage of him.

While he lives at home without paying rent, he pays for home repairs and even his brother’s college tuition. Now, his parents want him to pay for another major expense, and he thinks it’s too much to ask.



AITA for refusing to pay for renovations that my parents want because I live at home with them but don’t pay rent? I (29M) currently live with my parents (late 50s) and my younger brother (17m). I do not pay rent. However, I take care of 100% of the monthly bills/groceries for the house (owned by parents) after moving back in.

This man mentioned everything that he spent while he was staying at his parent’s house.

I have been paying for any maintenance costs for anything that has broken down in the last 7 years. I have also paid for new appliances to replace broken ones that include a new refrigerator, a new washing machine, and 3 new A/C units.

He also shared that he’s been spending on his brother’s needs, too.

I am also currently taking care of 100% of my brother’s college tuition, and will be for the next 2 years.

I paid for his driving lessons, paid for an old car for him, and still paying for his rent and food (college is in a different part of the country). I’m also paying for his air tickets to come back and visit once every 3 months (at the request of our parents).

He has been supporting himself since he was 16 years old.

I paid for my own way through college as my parents did not support my choice of studies. This includes working myself to death to pay for food and lodging during that time. I have basically been supporting myself since I was 16. I basically had no social life during that time because I had to work 3 different jobs to make ends meet.

His parents wanted to renovate their house and asked him to shoulder the costs.

My parents want to do a major remodel to the house that will cost a significant amount of money. Yes, I am making enough money to pay for all this, but this is where I am putting my foot down and I refused. My parents insisted that since I am living at home and have not paid a single cent of rent for the last 4 years, this is a very reasonable request.

When he refused, their relatives say he’s being ungrateful.

The drama has now spread to my extended family, and my aunts and uncles are now texting me. They are saying that I am an ungrateful child since I am refusing this, and are trying to pressure me into paying for the renos. I think that I have paid for more than enough in the last 10 years, considering all the financial responsibilities that I have taken on. So, AITA for not wanting to pay?



