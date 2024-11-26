He Ordered A Cocktail And Faced Unexpected Judgment, So He Decided To Stir Up Some Mischief

Everyone deserves to enjoy a cocktail in peace, especially on holiday.

So when one rude barmaid snickered at his drink order, he found the perfect way to stir up a little mischief.

You’ll want to read on for this tale of petty revenge!

A barmaid laughed at my drink order. I was on holiday with my son (14) and we were watching the football in a bar in the evening. I don’t really drink, but do enjoy a cocktail while on holiday. The server came by and asked if we wanted drinks.

He received an unexpected reaction to his order.

I asked for a Pina Colada and she snickered a little at the order and kind of laughed out an “okay” then walked off to make it. This annoyed me a little. I’m just a grown man wanting to drink a tasty cocktail what’s wrong with that?

So he decided this particular Pina Colada deserved a backstory.

When she brought the drink back I got my petty revenge. As she was placing the drink on the table, I said, “My mum loved these, God rest her. I always have one on the anniversary of her death to remember her.”

The barmaid quickly reacts.

She looked horrified and tried to shuffle off quickly, so I asked her for a cocktail stirrer so she had to come back again.

He decides it’s time for the finale.

When she came back I took a sip from the straw, kissed my hand and pointed to the sky trying to look sad. She was so visibly uncomfortable I had to stifle my own laughs. She noticeably avoided our table multiple times after this.

Now she’s sure to let him enjoy his cocktail in peace!

