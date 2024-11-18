He Paid To Replace A Fence That Was On His Property, But Now The Neighbors Want The Fence Stained And He Doesn’t Think He Should Have To Pay For That

Being generous seems like a good way to prevent conflict, but that’s not always true.

AITA for not staining my neighbor’s fence? I replaced the fence on all 4 sides of my house. One of the sides backs up to a neighbor. I thought the fence was no doubt mine because the posts of the fence are on my side and it connected to the rest of the fence which is clearly mine.

However, as the fence contractor took it down, the neighbor came out panicked and asked why we were taking down their fence. We measured the property lines with a survey and the fence was built exactly on the property line between my house and theirs. To keep the peace, I paid all costs to rebuild the fence promptly and it was complete within 2 days. I purchased materials and paid my fence contractor to build it exactly where it was and in the same style of fence. I then had my fence contractor build my new fence up against this fence but on my property line so I wouldn’t have any further issues.

I thought that was sufficient, however, now the neighbor is pressing me to also pay to have the new fence we built them stained. The old fence was so old and falling over I hadn’t even noticed it was stained, but they claim it was stained on their side. Thoughts? Do I need to pay to stain the fence as well?

