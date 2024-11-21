Her Austistic Son Ate A Whole Pizza When He Was Supposed To Save Some For His Sister, So She Punished Him By Making Him Pay For Another Pizza

Sometimes it becomes almost necessary to punish children when they keep making the same mistake over and over again and seem unwilling to change their behavior, but should you punish them over food?

In today’s story, a mom is sick of her son eating food that is meant for the rest of the family, and he finally decides to teach him a lesson.

Find out how what she does when he eats a whole pizza himself…

AITA for making my son pay for a new pizza when he didn’t save any for the rest of the family? I 45F, have two kids: 14M and 17F. My son has High Functioning ASD, and honestly most people cannot tell, but it comes out in certain aspects of his relationships such as thinking about others, compassion, etc.

The son has unique eating habits…

My son also eats a lot of food- way more than someone for his age. He is not overweight in any way so the doctors have not considered this a problem. Here comes the problem- for years when we have ordered food, he has neglected to realize that the food we order is for the whole family, not just him. My husband and I have both spoken to him about this multiple times and usually he just gives half-hearted apologies. We are working on this with his therapist, among other issues he has.

She ordered a pizza…

On Friday, my daughter had work after school so she drove herself there while my son took the bus home. He said he was hungry so I ordered a pizza and told him to save some for his father and sister. I only took a slice. Usually my daughter does not eat much (1-2 slices) and same thing with my husband. That would’ve left him with 5 slices of a LARGE pizza.

He did the unexceptable!

About 2 hours later, my daughter comes home and sees the pizza box empty and starts balling. She usually is not one to complain about food and will usually just make her own food but she did not have time to eat before work today and during lunch she was making up a test, so she did not eat since breakfast. I was furious at my son and deducted the money for a new pizza plus a generous tip to the delivery driver from my son’s bank account. My son saw and now he is mad.

Everyone supported the mother’s punishment.

My daughter thought it was the right thing to do, especially when this is about the 3rd time it had happened to her. My son’s reasoning is that he doesn’t work so his only sources of income are for his birthday and Christmas, so my daughter should’ve paid since she has a job. My husband and I both are on board with what I did, but idk, is my son right? AITA?

That’s a tricky one!

The mother was trying to do what she thought was best to discipline her son.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to think about it.

Here’s a comment from the mother, defending her actions…

Her son needs to learn not to eat all the food!

