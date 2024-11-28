Her Boyfriend’s Daughters Didn’t Want To Accept Her Into The Family, But Then They Found Out She Had Money. So When They Wanted To Reconcile, She Said She Doesn’t Want To Be Friends.

Relationships can get really tricky when your partner already has a family before you.

AITA for not being friendly with my partners daughters now that they’ve “warmed up” to me I’m (42) dating Tim (59), a widower. He’s in banking, I’m a bartender. I know what it looks like. His 2 daughters thought the same thing, but he’s broke as a joke and I’ve got a trust fund, so actually no.

He’s broke because his late wife got cancer. 3 times. He ran up 6 credit cards, 2nd mortgage on the house, cashed out his retirement, everything and anything to get her the treatment she needed and then to get treatment enough to see both daughters married. His daughters live 6 hrs drive away. We drove to them for Xmas last year and the year before. They ignored me, dragged Tim away when he tried to include me and prevented their husbands from making even small talk with me by talking over me.

Year 1 Tim chastised them, they apologized (to him, not me). They blamed the pain of seeing their Dad with a woman who wasn’t their Mum. Year 2, they did it again. This year I told Tim not again. He could go, I would never ask him not to see his daughters for Xmas, but I’ll stay here.

Tim didn’t love the idea because me going with him means we can share the responsibility of driving when his back starts to bother him. (He hates to fly). His 2010 deathtrap is starting to go anyway, so I leased him a comfy luxury ride (my brother has a dealership). He called the girls, super excited that he’d be able to see them more often without having to worry about his back. They then blew up and accused him of spending their Mothers money on a “house and car to impress some bimbo bartender and didn’t offer them a dime for their weddings”

In the ensuing argument it came out that they assumed there had been a life insurance policy, and they didn’t have any idea about the credit card debt or the 2nd mortgage and that the house was underwater. Or that Tim was looking at foreclosure and bankruptcy until he moved in with me. They did not realize it was my house, that he pays no bills save the water bill (man takes excessive showers), and shared groceries. Now the girls want my number. They are sorry I “felt lonely” at Xmas.

They want to come visit and stay with us next year! Conveniently in summer; I live near a beach. I’ve told Tim absolutely not about giving out my number. I’m happy to be polite if they come to visit Tim, but we’re not going to be friends. If they had talked to me for even 2 seconds they’d have understood. I am not shy about admitting the only thing I have ever contributed to my blessed financial state is “not developing a crippling coke addiction” like my cousin Danny did.

Tim thinks I’m being too unforgiving. They would have warmed up to me eventually but knowing how generous I am being with their Father has made them warm up quicker. I maintain I don’t care about now or later, they had their chance to not be catty brats over incorrect assumptions that I was taking advantage of him.

