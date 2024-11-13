Deceased Parents Treated Her Poorly When She Was A Child, So When They Both Passed She Used The Fact That They Despised Each Other To Get Revenge On Them For Eternity

How do you get back at your parents who treated you badly in the past if they’re now both deceased? If you think hard enough, there are ways.

In today’s story, a woman shares what she did to relieve herself from all her trauma from her parents. It happened at the cemetery, and she feels so much better now.

Read the story below for the full details.

Be good to your children Both my parents were pretty terrible. My dad cheated on my mom, so after 26 years together, they ended up divorced. They HATED each other by the time the divorce was final.

She didn’t keep any of their stuff.

My dad remarried, and he and his new wife stayed married until he died in 2015. My mother also remarried, and ended up passing away in 2019. I wasn’t in contact with either of them at their time of respective passing so I didn’t take any personal belongings nor did I attend any funerals or celebration of life parties.

They were cremated, and her mom’s remains were buried.

Both of them were cremated. My mother was buried in a cemetery in a town about 45 minutes from the city I live in, in a plot near her relatives. She had the plot for many years, and she was not buried with her husband.

He had died a couple years before her, and was buried in a different state.

Her dad’s remains were kept by his wife.

My dad was not buried. His cremains were with his wife.

She picked up her dad’s remains from his wife.

She ended up getting remarried, and contacted me, asking if I wanted some of his personal items. Family things like pictures from my childhood (that my mother had told me were thrown out), old VHS tapes of family vacations, and random books, and his cremains. I said sure. I went and picked them up.

She spread them over her mom’s gravesite.

I have been in therapy for a few years, working through all the damage these two people have done to me from birth to around age 40. I have so many disturbing and horrible stories, the things I lived through a lot of people wouldn’t. I decided to take my dad’s cremains and spread them over my mother’s gravesite, so they could spend eternity together. They hated each other, but I hate them and now, I feel a little bit of justice has been served.

That is certainly some afterlife revenge!

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

Here are some well wishes from this user.

And here’s another sympathetic message.

Therapy is helpful, says this one.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this user appreciates the story.

It’s time to bury the past and move on.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.