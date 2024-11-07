Her Sister Loathes The Bridesmaid Dress Their Cousin Chose And Is Refusing To Wear It, But She Says To Suck It Up Because It’s Not Her Day

Being a bridesmaid tends to be expensive and time consuming.

AITA for telling my sister to just suck it up and wear the bridesmaid dress our cousin chose? My cousin Christie got engaged a few months ago and asked my sister Jessica and I to be bridesmaids. She recently sent the bridesmaid dress she picked for us in the bridal party group chat. Everyone immediately gushed about how much we loved it and Christie was clearly very happy and excited about the dress.

However, my sister Jessica HATES everything about dress. She thinks the color is ugly. She does not want to be seen wearing it or have pictures of her in posted on social media. She has been begging me to help her talk to Christie about it and tell her to pick a different dress, or let us choose our own dresses. She also wants to reach out to the other bridesmaids and ask them their opinion because she is certain no one else likes the dress. I’ve told Jessica that she just needs to suck it up because part of being a bridesmaid is realizing the day is not about you or your preferences. We are there to support the bride and make the day special for her. Christie clearly has a certain vision for her dream wedding and I feel like wearing the dress she wants for one day is not a huge ask.

Jessica does not see it that way, and believes she should not be made to wear a something she is not comfortable in. It would be different if her discomfort came from the dress being too revealing, or if she wasn’t comfortable wearing dresses in general. But her argument basically boils down to the dress being ugly in her opinion and not her style. I don’t know how we would confront Christie with this without insulting her taste and potentially hurting her feelings. The wedding is still 8 months away, so if I’m the jerk here and should try to change Christie’s mind on behalf of my sister. Now is the time to do it before everyone has bought the dresses and gotten alterations. But I would rather just avoid the drama.

