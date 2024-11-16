He’s Planning A Disney Vacation With His Family And Offered To Pay For His Sister If She’ll Babysit, But She Doesn’t Think That’s Fair

Travel can be expensive, and traveling to Disneyland with kids can be especially pricey.

Between flights, hotels, souvenirs and tickets, it can be hard to afford.

In today’s story, one dad who describes himself as “frugal” is planning a Disney vacation with his wife and kids.

His sister wants to come too, but he told her he’ll only pay for her to go if she’ll agree to babysit.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITAH for only letting my sister tag along our Disney vacation if she babysits some nights? I’m married with a 4 and a 6 year old. I have a sister who is 24. She graduated from college and got a decent first job but got laid off about a year ago and has been living with my parents since. I think she may have had some service industry jobs here and there but generally hasn’t worked much in the last year. My wife and I have good jobs but try to be relatively frugal because kids are expensive.

His sister wants to go to Disney with them.

My wife and I are planning a trip to Disney with my SIL (wife’s sister) and her husband, and their 5 year old. My wife and her sister are very close and her husband and I are decently good friends these days. My sister heard about this trip and is really clamoring to go with us. We never went to Disney growing up, and she said she’s wanted to go forever and really wants to go with us and the kids. She however would not be able to pay her way for the flight/ticket/ and all that.

He offered to pay for his sister to go to Disney with them if she’ll babysit.

We’d expect to sponsor her it would all in all cost us about 1k. My wife and I talked about it and decided it would be worth it to us if she would help babysit some of the nights so we could have some just adult time. So we offered her this, thinking it was generous but a win win for all of us.

His sister doesn’t want to be treated like a nanny.

Long story short, she felt otherwise and said we’re trying to take advantage of her and treat her as a nanny not family. I think this is kinda ridiculous as she’s not my kid, so in my mind there’s no reason to pay for her just because if she’s not doing anything to be helpful. Would like some feedback from neutral parties if I’m asking too much.

It doesn’t sound unreasonable to ask her to babysit in exchange for a free ride.

If she can pay her own way, then she can go without any obligations.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

She can ask her parents to pay for her to go if she doesn’t want to babysit.

This reader would’ve jumped at the chance to go to Disney in exchange for babysitting.

His sister’s expectations are wild.

This reader thinks the sister is very entitled.

He can probably find a babysitter at Disney for under $1000.

Maybe there should be ground rules about how often she will be expected to babysit.

Beyond that, he’s offering his sister a great deal!

