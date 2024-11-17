His Daughter Doesn’t Want To Babysit For Free Anymore, But He Has His Reasons For Expecting Her To Do Just That

Many families don’t have formal guidelines about how the kids can pull their weight.

AITA for not paying my daughter to babysit her younger siblings? My 20 year old daughter is a college student and doesn’t pay rent to live at home. I only ask her to do a few things around the house from time to time, like cooking and cleaning. Typical things you’re expected to do on a daily basis.

Occasionally she has to watch over her younger brothers since I may be busy with work or when I need a break to hang out with my girlfriend. She recently told me I’m putting too much of a workload on her back, which I don’t understand. She told me she’s okay with cooking and cleaning around the house, but having to watch over her siblings was annoying & stressful and that it’s taking away from her studies. That angered me because I myself went to school while having to pay bills & take care of her as a baby alongside my ex-wife. I told her she was acting very privileged and that if I could do it, so could she. She didn’t like that very much and stormed off into her room.

Then she went behind my back and told my sister about how “bad” I was treating her. My sister is very kind & gullible at times, so she called me and said the least I could do was give her an allowance for the chores I make her do. I explained why I felt that wasn’t necessary and she told me not to compare my situation to my daughter’s. Apparently I put myself in the position I was in back then, which I guess is a fair argument. But since she is living in my house rent free and I’m paying for her college, I feel that in of itself should count as an allowance. Am I wrong for not wanting to pay her extra money to do basic chores?

