His Girlfriend And Her Four Sisters Moved In, And Now She’s Upset He Buys Better Gifts For His Nephews Than Her Sisters

AITA for “favoring” my nephews over my GF’s sisters who live with us I (31M) inherited my parents’ house and became the guardian of my two nephews (16M & 12M) about 7 years ago. Before he died, my dad was in the middle of renovating the basement for each nephew to have a large bedroom with their own bathroom.

To honor my dad, I finished the renovation and each of my nephews have their own room and bathroom with the specs my dad had made (he was an architect). About this time, I graduated from law school. I was having a tough time finding a job, so I decided to start my own firm. It has worked out very well for me financially. So, I get to spoil my nephews a fair bit. But they are good kids, respectful, courteous, and great students.

3 years ago, I met a woman. Her family is a train wreck. She has no relationship with extended family because they were involved in this extremely conservative religious church/cult. Her parents escaped, but are not equipped at parenting. They had five daughters, my GF (26F) and her sisters (16F, 14F, 10F, 8F). My GF and I talked about moving in together and did so two years ago. A little over a year ago, she approached me about moving in her sisters. Her parents are still the legal parents of the sisters, but, they cannot hold down jobs, etc.

My nephews and I discussed about the sisters moving in. They agreed, but only if they get their rooms and bathrooms. I said, “absolutely!” and told my GF. This meant the four sisters would share two small bedrooms and a small bathroom. The living arrangement has been rough. The girls are on top of each other and constantly bickering. My GF has asked if we could have two of her sisters share one of the basement bathrooms.

I said “no.” My GF makes less than a tenth of what I do. My GF and I split groceries and utilities, but I pay for all the other shared expenses. Other than paying for standard living expenses, I do not pay for many things for the girls. My perspective is that is for their parents and/or my GF to do. I do buy things for my nephews like concert tickets, video game systems, movie tickets, etc.

This came to a head recently because my oldest nephew and GF’s oldest sister have birthdays only about a month apart. For GF’s sister 16th birthday, I bought her some makeup and a nice purse (it was about $100 total). My nephew wanted to take his girlfriend to a Taylor Swift concert. I got him two concert tickets to go in about a month. I also bought him a car. My GF’s sister felt some type of way (she is a “Swifty” and hates my nephews’ girlfriend, they go to the same school).

After his birthday, my GF called me an AH. She said she was tired of me favoring my nephews and it needs to change. I told her that my nephews are my responsibility, her sisters are not. I bought her sister a nice gift, but I am not going to treat them like my nephews. Friend group is divided, so trying to get perspective here. AITA?

