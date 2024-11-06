His Stepmom Kept Asking Him To Drop His Mom’s Last Name And Change It To Hers. When He Refused She Called Him A Spoiled Brat.

When a parent passes, many children cling to anything they have that reminds them of that parent, and a last name would be a pretty big link.

That said, this guy’s stepmom has been after him to drop his mother’s last name and change it to hers like it’s no big deal.

He’s refusing and things are starting to get heated.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my stepmom she’s not an incentive for me to change my last name? My parents were never married, so I (16M) have my mom’s last name. She passed when I was 5. My dad was already married to my stepmom at the time. But I admit, I didn’t really warm up to her because I picked up on the tension between her and mom.

This boy didn’t appreciate how her stepmom was treating him.

After mom passed, it got worse because my stepmom would say things like, “You’re finally where you belong.” And “I’m so happy you’re my little boy now.” It made me feel really icky and unhappy. My dad was never the hands-on parent he liked to pretend to be, so he’d just tell me to accept being loved.

He shut her out, and she was hurt.

Two months after mom passed, the oldest of my three half sisters was born. It was a lot of change for me, and I was very sad back then. I felt pretty alone. My stepmom was always trying to grow closer to me. She’d even sometimes hire babysitters for an entire day to spend her time trying to make me love her. It hurt her really bad when I’d shut her out.

She kept on telling him that she is his “mommy.”

But I hated hearing her call me hers, and she would tell me I was hers now. And that I needed a “mommy” because she did baby talk and titles with me until I was almost 12. I think she thought it would make me warm up faster.

When they asked them if he’s like to change his name, he said no.

She’d always call me by my middle name (James), because that was her dad’s first name, instead of using my first name. There were times she’d ask me if I wanted to change my name to James and “be grandpa’s junior!” I always said no.

They even brought the case to the court.

Then, when I was around 8 or 9, they tried to change both my first and last name. When they didn’t take me to court the first time, the judge asked to see me. He said kids would typically be present at court for something like that. I’m not sure if it’s true or not, but that’s what I was told.

But he refused, so he kept his mom’s last name.

So I was brought the next time, and asked how I felt about my new name. I said I didn’t want to change my name. So, my name remained the same. Mom’s last name included.

She tried to convince him once again.

It really bothers my stepmom that I don’t share their last name. She has three girls and wants “her only son” to share the same name as her. She talked to me a few days ago, and tried to convince me to make the change she and dad tried making a few years ago (first and last name).

When he said no, she cried and called him mean things.

She told me to do it for her because it would make her really happy, and I could present it as a Christmas or a birthday gift. I told her she wasn’t an incentive for me to change my name because I don’t want to be her boy, and I don’t accept her as my mom. She started to cry, and she called me spoiled and bratty in retaliation. AITA?

That’s some family drama right here.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

What a selfish request, says this one!

Short but honest opinion.

This one thinks the stepmom doesn’t seem to understand.

Finally, here are some positive remarks.

A name is our identity.

No one is supposed to change them except you.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.