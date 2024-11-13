His Teacher Said He Could Leave After Just Fifteen Minutes Of An Hour Detention, But He Stayed For The Entire Time And Made Sure Their Teacher Missed His Train

Often, school detention is not fun.

However, when you know that your teacher suffers because of it, too, then perhaps it’s a little bit enjoyable.

This student received a punishment of “one hour of detention.”

When the teacher told him he could leave just after 15 minutes of being detained, he stayed for the entire hour.

Read the full story below.

One hour of detention! Years ago, in high school, I had a teacher who simply wasn’t cut out for teaching. Instead of maintaining control of the class, he would constantly argue with students over the smallest things. This would often lead to him giving at least one or two students “one hour of detention!”

Their teacher would detain naughty students 15 minutes after the final class.

Every Friday, I had his class during the last period of the day. Since it was the final period, detention usually meant staying an extra 15 minutes before being dismissed. Our school didn’t have a central “detention room.” The reason he would always dismiss students after 15 minutes was that he traveled by train. And this allowed him to catch his usual train home.

This student was blamed for something he did not do, and was given an hour of detention.

One Friday, during his class, I was minding my own business while some of my classmates were laughing. The teacher turned around and blamed me for it. I told him it wasn’t me, but apparently, leaning back in my chair was enough of an excuse for him to slap me with “one hour of detention!” This was my first time getting detention in his class.

After 15 minutes, their teacher told him he could leave.

After the last period ended, I stayed seated while he mumbled something about behavior. All the while packing up his things and tidying the classroom. I noticed him repeating the same tasks—clearly stalling. After 15 minutes had passed, he finally told me I could leave.

But no. He finished the entire hour, and the teacher missed his train.

Cue my revenge: “I was given one hour of detention, so I’ll stay for my full hour of detention!” The look on his face was priceless—he had clearly never encountered this before! I managed to stall him for an extra 10 minutes, during which he was absolutely losing his head. I’m pretty sure he missed his train and had to wait an extra hour for the next one. He never gave me detention again.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Simple but straightforward.

To put it this way…

Petty indeed!

Haha! Funny comment from this one.

Finally, a teacher speaks up.

It looks like he got what he demanded.

Actions meet consequences.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.