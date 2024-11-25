Unemployed Wife Spent Tons Of Money In The Pursuit Of Becoming An “Influencer,” But Now She’s Taking Offense At Him Calling Her Delusional

When you are married it is important to be on the same page with important things including finances.

What would you do if your wife refused to get a job and then started spending hundreds of dollars on beauty products to try to become an ‘influencer?’

That is the situation the husband in this story finds himself in, and she got mad when he called her out on it.

Check it out.

AITAH for calling my wife delusional for her “looksmaxxing”? I [34m] and my wife [29f] have been married for three years. After getting married, we moved to another state, and she has since remained unemployed. Now, my wife has more or less given up on finding work. The primary issue is that she can’t find something that meets her standards despite several businesses in our area actively hiring.

Inflation really hurts.

This wasn’t a problem at first, but since inflation has outpaced my raises, money is tight. It doesn’t help that my wife orders takeout quite often. A few months back, she approached me saying that she had a plan for making some money on the side.

What the heck is looksmaxxing?

I figured it would be some simple entry-level WFH job, but she told me that she was going to start “looksmaxxing,” and in a few months, start a cosplay Patreon. I did not know anything about looksmaxxing at the time, but I did know that most women who have successful cosplay Patreons are thin. My wife, standing 5’2 and weighing 220 pounds, is not.

It could be a good motivation.

I kind of assumed she would start dieting and exercising. I basically told her that if she wanted to start a journey of self-improvement, I would be happy to encourage her, but I also emphasized that she shouldn’t rely on a crapshoot like Patreon for money. She clearly didn’t listen, as over the past three months, she has been obsessively “looksmaxxing,” and her version of this is spending too much money on makeup and skincare regimens while continuing to eat takeout and staying sedentary. She spends an inordinate amount of time watching makeup tutorials and TikToks about how to make yourself more attractive. After three months of this, I had already reached my limit with her, which has led to several arguments. But today, while I was at work, I got a notification from my bank that she had withdrawn $450 out of our joint account.

She knows she shouldn’t have done that.

I called her immediately, and she didn’t answer. I texted her, and she didn’t see it. I then told my boss I had to go home due to an emergency and left the office immediately. When I walked in the door, I found her in the living room. I asked what the heck she had spent $450 on, and she gawked at me, not realizing that I’m notified every time she withdraws money. Then she came clean that she had bought a new facial cream. She said something like, “I know you’re mad, but trust me. I’m going to make way more money when I start my Patreon.” I was furious.

Maybe it is rude, but she is delusional.

I called her delusional, called her a sedentary fast-food addict, and told her to return the lotion because we were not in a position to be spending $450 on cosmetics. She responded that the store did not accept returns (doubtful), and then when I told her that she was going to be selling it to someone else, she grabbed the tiny container and opened it in front of me. Now she’s in another room crying about the ensuing argument, repeating that I’m ruining her “months of work” on this project. I know she’ll come out eventually, if for nothing else but to order takeout again or something, but I’m starting to feel a bit bad about calling her delusional. Should I have handled this differently? AITA?

Sometimes people need a harsh wakeup call, and that sounds like the situation here.

Let’s look at the comments and see what they think.

