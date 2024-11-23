‘That’s perfect for letting the bugs in.’ – Home Inspector Showed TikTok Viewers The Numerous Issues He Found With A House He Was Asked To Evaluate

The video you’re about to see reinforces a big lesson when it comes to buying homes: it’s a bad idea to skip house inspections!

A house inspector named Aaron posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the problems he found with a brand-new home.

Aaron said that the builder of the house told him he wouldn’t find anything wrong with it, but Aaron found plenty of issues…

He pointed out problems as he walked around the house and said, “Expansion joint and no caulking. This lintel is all rusted on the edge. No caulking over there.”

He added, “I don’t think your irrigation head is supposed to be leaning like that. I ain’t gonna find nothing at this house. This house is gonna be interesting.

Aaron went inside the house and found more problems.

He said, “I don’t know what the tolerance for nails is, but that one isn’t all the way in.”

About some unsecured piping, he joked, “Nothing wrong here. I mean, that doesn’t have to be secured.”

When Aaron saw that the garage door didn’t close all the way, he said, “Okay, that’s perfect for letting the bugs in.”

And he wasn’t done yet…

Take a look at the video.

Never skip a house inspection!

