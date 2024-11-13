November 13, 2024 at 6:49 pm

Homeowner Shared a Hack For Charging Devices Using DeWalt Batteries. – ‘Just found out it’s not common knowledge.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mynameisohioooo

Major storms have ravaged different parts of the U.S. this year and some people have had to go without power for weeks at a time.

A TikTokker named Ohio posted a brief, informative video and offered a pro tip for people experiencing power outages.

Source: TikTok

In his video, Ohio showed viewers how they can use clip-on adapters on DeWalt rechargeable batteries.

With the adapter, the batteries can be used to charge anything that uses a USB cable.

Source: TikTok

Matt told viewers, “So I thought this was something people just knew about. Just found out it’s not common knowledge so here. For the hurricanes.”

Good advice!

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@mynameisohioooo

For those that dont know… #phone#charger#dewalt#battery#hurricane

♬ original sound – Ohio

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person is confused.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user offered a tip.

Source: TikTok

Good to know!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter