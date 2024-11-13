Homeowner Shared a Hack For Charging Devices Using DeWalt Batteries. – ‘Just found out it’s not common knowledge.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Major storms have ravaged different parts of the U.S. this year and some people have had to go without power for weeks at a time.
A TikTokker named Ohio posted a brief, informative video and offered a pro tip for people experiencing power outages.
In his video, Ohio showed viewers how they can use clip-on adapters on DeWalt rechargeable batteries.
With the adapter, the batteries can be used to charge anything that uses a USB cable.
Matt told viewers, “So I thought this was something people just knew about. Just found out it’s not common knowledge so here. For the hurricanes.”
