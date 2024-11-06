Honda Mechanic Has An Important PSA For Anyone Who Owns An Accord And Wants To Update Their Radio. – ‘I’m just trying to save y’all some headache.’

When an auto manufacturer puts out an update to improve your vehicle, it might seem like a good idea to download it and install it, but that is not always the case.

TikToker @de4th_by_salad is a mechanic who put out a public service announcement on why you shouldn’t install an update to the radio on 2018-2022 model Honda Accords.

He starts out by showing one of these vehicles and saying, “So, on ’18 to ’22 model Accords now, you can upgrade your audio unit to have wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.”

That sounds like a great update, but it is not as easy as many people think. “And apparently some of you all have found some files online thinking you all can just put them on a flash drive and upgrade your **** for free. And this is a PSA for everybody, because if you do that you have now bricked your radio.”

Yikes. He then shows a radio that is locked on a screen saying to enter a USB drive containing a valid software license.



Fixing this issue is not easy or cheap, he explains, “You’re going to have to go to the Honda Dream Shop website, purchase the $115 license. And then take it to your dealership to have us install it at our labor rate.”

Wow, that would be awful to have to pay that much just to get your radio to work again.



He closes out the video that says, “So I’m just trying to save y’all some headache. Don’t try updating your factory radio.”

This is a great piece of advice for people who would normally try to do upgrades on their own.

Make sure to watch the full video to get all the details, especially if you drive a Honda Accord

