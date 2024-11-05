Horrible Boss Fired A Teenage Employee, So He Took Revenge By Locking The Gas Cap Of The Boss’s Car Before He Went Home

A mean boss will create an army of petty employees!

This is a universal truth, and yet, there are too many bosses out there who don’t seem to think the rules apply to them.

This boss learned the hard way that teenagers especially will just not let things lie.

Find out what he did!

Revenge for boss firing me. My favorite revenge was on a boss at a grocery store that I worked at as a teenager. I waited a few weeks after getting fired, and planned my petty revenge.

He was a mean boss so this guy planned accordingly!

This guy always came to work early in the morning and parked at the far outside edge of the lot. I went to a store far out of town and purchased a locking Gas cap for his car.

He was way ahead of his time!

One morning I drove over in the dark and parked next to the guys car, got out, and put the locking cap on it. I drove home, and threw the keys off of a bridge that I was going over.

He wasn’t there to see what happened!

Never found out what happened but imagined the shock when he next needed gas.

Some people can get really petty with their revenge!

Like it or not, the internet is divided about this petty revenge!

And it would have been nice if this guy was there for the reaction!

