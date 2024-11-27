Husband’s Birthday Surprise For His Wife Backfired And Stirred Up Conflicts, So Her Celebration Turned Into A Painful Confrontation

Birthdays are supposed to be joyous occasions, but for this family, old grievances bubbled up before the party even started.

AITA for cancelling my wife’s birthday party after she called my sister a leech My wife’s birthday party was suppose to be this Friday. I actually wanted her present to be a surprise this year, but it is not uncommon that my wife will open an Amazon package thinking it was something else. It obviously ruins the present surprise. My sister and her do not have the best relationship and it is due to different values.

They basically disagree on everything, but the big thing that my wife hates is that my sister has asked for money or help. We have a shared account and keep separate money.

I will lend my sister cash, but I haven’t had to do that in a while. When I do, I lend her from my account, not the shared account. She also pays me back.

So I sent my wife’s present to my sister’s house and was going to pick them up Thursday. I got a text from my sister saying she got the package and my wife saw the text.

She made a comment about giving handouts again. She basically told me enough was enough and that I need to stop sending her stuff. She called my sister a leech that can’t get her act together.

This resulted in an argument and I told her that she was holding her birthday present, but I am returning them. I am also canceling the dinner party. Another big argument and I did cancel the plan and asked my sister to return the packages. My wife is ticked at me and called me a jerk and I told her that this is her own fault.

