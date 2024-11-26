‘If I harvest my corn and try to plant more that’s illegal.’ – Farmer Sounded Off Against Big American Agriculture Corporations And Their Anti-Farmer Practices

I know nothing about farming, so this video was quite an eye-opener for me.

A farmer named Hayden posted a video and responded to a woman who asked TikTokkers, “Did y’all know that farmers aren’t allowed to save and reuse their seeds for the crops that they grow?”

And he had a lot to say…

Hayden said that big seed manufacturers are the reason why food prices are high because they hold farmers “hostage” with the yearly subscriptions they implement for the seeds they sell.

He said, “Farmers don’t own their seeds. They pay for the right to plant them.”

Hayden showed viewers his cornfield and said, “This is my corn. But I don’t own the genetics to my own corn. So, if I harvest my corn and try to plant more, that’s illegal.”

Hayden said farmers have to sign contracts when they buy seeds from big companies and explained, “Meaning the seed company can come onto your property, dig up your plant, and check for their genetics.”

Wow, I had no idea…

