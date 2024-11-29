If You Run Out Of Coolant In Your Car, Can You Use Water Instead? A Few Mechanics Share Their Opinions On The Matter.

It’s so expensive to run a car and what with price increases across the board, y’all understandably want to save where you can!

But saving and looking after your car at the same time seems kind of a semi impossible scenario, doesn’t it?

Don’t worry, TikTok got ya!

Well, some mechanics on TikTok have got ya!

Mechanics have given their take on one money-saving hack that gets bandied around from time-to-time.

Water instead of coolant, is it a thing?

Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc) mechanics have basically said yes, you can use water as coolant BUT there are rules to this, so read on!

One mechanic said: “In an emergency situation, yes,” but he added, “Recommended? No.”

Oh… so? What does this mean?!

Another mechanic added: “You’ll have problems down the road. If you have to, put water in it—but eventually, you need to dump it out and put some good coolant in there.”

Coolant, also referred to as antifreeze, is meant to protect engines from overheating while it also lubricated the engine.

But the general feeling seems to be that using water too often really wouldn’t protect your engine!

It sounds like water’s only an emergency type deal, unfortunately!

Agh. When can we catch a break!

Water, water everywhere but perhaps it’s best to stick to the coolant!

