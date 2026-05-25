Roommate Demands Woman Pack Up and Move Out Early for a New Tenant—Then Faces a Crisis When She Boldly Refuses

I’d like to think that most of us try to do our best to help other people out, but when an unreasonable demand is asked of us, what are we really supposed to do?

Because you gotta look out for #1, baby!

And, as the old saying goes, you can’t set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.

Just ask the woman who wrote the story below.

Her roommate asked her to do something that she couldn’t accommodate, so she had to lay down the gauntlet and refuse.

Get all the details below and see if you think she was out of line.

AITA for refusing to leave my room early for the new roommate? “I (26F) lived in a duplex with three other female roommates. We lived on the lower level and the owners of the house lived on the second floor. I lived there for about a year, and then I decided to move into a townhome with another friend. I gave the owners plenty of notice that I intended to move out the beginning of August. Mid June, the roommate Erica (28F), who had lived in the duplex the longest and acted as the liaison between our unit and the owners, asked if I could move out mid July. A recent college graduate who the homeowners knew was planning to move to the area (she got a job in our city) and she needed to start her new job in July.

Don’t you just love it when a deal comes together?

She was going to be taking my spot in the duplex. I looked into the situation, and it worked out for me to move out mid July. I agreed and thought all the plans were set. The end of June, Erica told me that the new girl was coming down early to get settled in her new room before she began her job. This meant, according to Erica, that I needed to move all my things out of my room ASAP so that the new girl could move in.

Oh, wait a second…

The problem was that I couldn’t move into my new place for a couple weeks. I’m not quite sure how it was decided the new girl would come down early, but no one asked me. I was just told that it was happening. They said I could put all my stuff in the dining room (it was a large room) and still sleep on the couch at the house. I thought about it a little and said I wouldn’t be moving out early; I would move out mid July as agreed. The new girl came down early anyway and slept on the couch in Erica’s bedroom.

Some people, I tell ya…

Erica told me that I was being selfish and I should have moved out for the new girl, that she is wasting her time by coming down early and not getting her room set up. She also said we all have to look out for each other and that she is inconvenienced by having the girl sleeping on her couch. I responded that it is a different thing sharing a room versus completely displacing myself. Plus, it would have made more sense to ask me if I could vacate my room in early July before anyone told the new girl she could come down. But I wonder if I AITA since I refused to leave the room?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

Well, that was interesting.

And I gotta say, I think I’d probably respond the same way the writer did.

You can only do so much to help out other folks before you’re majorly inconveniencing yourself.

And who wants to do that?

That’s a lot to ask of someone…and it’s also pretty rude!