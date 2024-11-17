Consumer Said He Knows How To Tell If Drinks Are Sugar-Free Or Not – ‘It leaves a certain coating.’

You might’ve missed this story, but thousands of cases of zero-sugar Minute Maid lemonade were recalled…because the company found out that the product actually contained sugar…

Doh!

But, fear not, friends!

A TikTokker named Blake posted a video and told viewers how they can tell if drinks have sugar in them.

Blake told viewers, “There’s a certain taste and a certain texture to full-sugar drinks. And I can almost taste it as soon as it touches my lips. It leaves a certain coating, like a film around my mouth.”

He continued, “Stick your fingers inside the liquid and rub them together for about 30 seconds.”

Blake said that zero-sugar drinks will not be sticky, but drinks with sugar in them will.

It’s as easy as that!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

This viewer won’t be fooled…

This will come in handy for folks…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!