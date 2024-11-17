Consumer Said He Knows How To Tell If Drinks Are Sugar-Free Or Not – ‘It leaves a certain coating.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You might’ve missed this story, but thousands of cases of zero-sugar Minute Maid lemonade were recalled…because the company found out that the product actually contained sugar…
Doh!
But, fear not, friends!
A TikTokker named Blake posted a video and told viewers how they can tell if drinks have sugar in them.
Blake told viewers, “There’s a certain taste and a certain texture to full-sugar drinks. And I can almost taste it as soon as it touches my lips. It leaves a certain coating, like a film around my mouth.”
He continued, “Stick your fingers inside the liquid and rub them together for about 30 seconds.”
Blake said that zero-sugar drinks will not be sticky, but drinks with sugar in them will.
It’s as easy as that!
Check out the video.
@thenutritionnarc
Coca-Cola recalls 13,000 cases of Minute Maid zero sugar lemonade for containing sugar#greenscreen
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual asked a question.
This viewer won’t be fooled…
This will come in handy for folks…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · lemonade, minute maid, recalls, sugar, tiktok, top, video, viral, zero sugar
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.