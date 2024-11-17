November 17, 2024 at 6:49 am

Consumer Said He Knows How To Tell If Drinks Are Sugar-Free Or Not – ‘It leaves a certain coating.’

You might’ve missed this story, but thousands of cases of zero-sugar Minute Maid lemonade were recalled…because the company found out that the product actually contained sugar…

A TikTokker named Blake posted a video and told viewers how they can tell if drinks have sugar in them.

Blake told viewers, “There’s a certain taste and a certain texture to full-sugar drinks. And I can almost taste it as soon as it touches my lips. It leaves a certain coating, like a film around my mouth.”

He continued, “Stick your fingers inside the liquid and rub them together for about 30 seconds.”

Blake said that zero-sugar drinks will not be sticky, but drinks with sugar in them will.

