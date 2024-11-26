Kind Farmer Plowed The Snow Out Of His Neighbors’ Driveways, But One Neighbor Complained That The Plow Woke Him Up

Neighborhoods don’t always get along; that’s inevitable. That doesn’t mean you have to be rude to people who are going out of their way to do a favor.

Read about the faux pas this new neighbor literally couldn’t dig himself out of.

Short and Sweet: City folk come at the farmer I grew up on a dairy [farm] struggling every day, 365, to help my family live. About 10 years in, the farmer’s land next to us has a single house built onto a small plot near the irrigation riser, and a younger family from the city moves in for a quiet life in the country.

Over the next year, the cops [were] at our place a dozen times about smell complaints, noise complaints (work started at 5 a.m., tractors and all), and other complaints about anything this family could think of, basically trying to get us shut down for existing outside the bounds of their imagined country life.

His dad did something really kind for the neighbors.

In the winter, my dad would drive our tractor around to all the neighbors houses on our mile and dig the snow out of their driveways so they could drive to work, a costly and time-consuming endeavor, but one of the main things a farmer can do to gain praise and feel good every day.

Well about three weeks into winter, this guy from the new house shows up at our door asking us to not do his driveway so early in the morning because it was waking him up.

His dad tried to explain why he couldn’t do it later.

My dad explained he had to do it at 5 a.m. because he did it before he started the other chores that took hours. The neighbor insisted he do it later or not at all.

That was the last time my dad did his drive. Turns out, you have to wake up [at] about 5 a.m. to use your snowblower to dig out your own car if you want to get to work on time.

Wow, that neighbor was very ungrateful!

What does Reddit have to say about this story? Let’s read the comments below.

First up, a Redditor recalls a neighbor who had issues with wild birds.

Another user mentioned they’d be happy with even more noise if that meant their driveway was clear.

One reader noted that Maryland wised up with a special disclaimer for rural properties.

And finally, a commenter highlighted the father’s character from the get-go.

Why would you be so disrespectful to someone showing such kindness?!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.