Man Refused Girlfriend’s Suggestion To Go To A Luxury Island Resort For Their Vacation, And Instead Suggested They Go On An Adventurous Trip To Vietnam

If you had to choose your next vacation, would you rather stay in a luxury resort or do an adventure tour in a third-world country?

This man’s girlfriend insists they spend their holiday vacation in the Seychelles, and her parents would pay.

He refused, saying it’s boring and non-cultural.

He said he’d rather go to Vietnam, tour the city, and stay in Airbnbs—something he can comfortably afford.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for not going to a luxury island resort with my girlfriend? My girlfriend would like to spend her vacation in December in the Seychelles, in North Island. It's one of those resorts for the nouveau riche. Where you can relax on the beach and be entertained by a butler.

This man said he didn’t like to go there again.

I've been there with her before, but I didn't like it. The price is inhumanly high, and I felt guilty because her parents paid for everything. Plus, I found it pretty boring because there was very little to see. Nothing culturally interesting or anything like that.

He suggested a more exciting trip to Vietnam.

I, therefore, insist on a more adventurous trip for our vacation. I am planning 2 weeks in Vietnam where we can stay in Airbnbs. But my girlfriend says she doesn't want to do that, and I should just come with her to North Island.

He said he didn’t want to be treated like a sugar baby.

She didn't want to respond to my concerns about the price, and told me not to be like that, that her parents would pay for it. But I don't always want to be treated like some sugar baby. I earn 90k a year myself, so I shouldn't let a woman sugar baby me. AITA? I think she should respond to my wishes and feelings for once.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Find a compromise, says this one.

This one makes a valid point.

Yeah, how hard it can be, right?

Uh oh! Here’s an honest assumption.

These are definitely first world problems.

It sounds like he's not really comfortable with his partner's wealth.

