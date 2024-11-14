He Showed Up At Their Football Game After Telling His Friends He Wasn’t Sure If He Could Make It, But Was Told To Leave For Being Late
Weekly sports matches with friends are always fun.
But sometimes, when the players are not complete, the game gets a bit complicated.
This man shares how he wasn’t sure if he could make it to their game, so his friends find a replacement.
When he was available, after all, he went to the stadium to play but his friends asked him to leave.
Read the full story below.
AITA. Friends kicked me out for “showing up late”
My friend group has a football match organized every week on Thursdays.
I had something come up, and I wasn’t sure if I could make it.
So I told them to find someone to fill in my spot for today.
His friends filled his spot.
After a while, they found someone, and I got news that I would be able to make it earlier than I thought, just in time for the match.
But since they found someone to play for me, I didn’t want to mess things up.
But after a while, they told me that someone else wouldn’t be able to make it.
So this man decided to simply go straight to the game.
So, I asked them if I should come in their place, but they didn’t answer.
So I make my way to the stadium, and they immediately tell me to leave.
I told them, “Isn’t someone missing?”
His friends found a new replacement, someone they met in the game.
And they tell me they found someone else, someone they found at the stadium.
They have no idea who he is, neither do I.
I felt betrayed and a bit sad, so I packed my things and left.
They are blaming him for being late.
After the match ended, they called me and started putting the blame on me for “showing up late.”
I arrived 5 minutes before the match started.
Let’s see what others have to say about this.
It’s just one match.
Move on and try to join the next one.
