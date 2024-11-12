Man Was Arrested After He Tried To Use A Deceased Person’s Identity To Buy A New Car
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a wild story!
A man named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an unusual crime and punishment tale that took place in Memphis, Tennessee.
The viral TikTok video showed a man being congratulated by car dealership employees after he bought a Kia…but then Memphis cops swooped in and he was put into handcuffs.
The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You steal a dead person’s identity and try to buy a car and they trick you into thinking you really got away with it and then the cops arrest you immediately after the keys get into your hands.”
According to a news report, the man who was arrested used a fake driver’s license with a dead person’s name on it to try to buy two cars worth over $158,000.
Workers at the dealership realized something wasn’t right and tipped off the cops, who arrested the man.
Identity theft is no joke!
Check out the video.
@taylorashlanbender
Let’s see how viewers reacted.
This person was impressed.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this individual shared a story.
Crime doesn’t pay!
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.