Man Was Arrested After He Tried To Use A Deceased Person’s Identity To Buy A New Car

This is a wild story!

A man named Taylor posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an unusual crime and punishment tale that took place in Memphis, Tennessee.

The viral TikTok video showed a man being congratulated by car dealership employees after he bought a Kia…but then Memphis cops swooped in and he was put into handcuffs.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You steal a dead person’s identity and try to buy a car and they trick you into thinking you really got away with it and then the cops arrest you immediately after the keys get into your hands.”

According to a news report, the man who was arrested used a fake driver’s license with a dead person’s name on it to try to buy two cars worth over $158,000.

Workers at the dealership realized something wasn’t right and tipped off the cops, who arrested the man.

Identity theft is no joke!

