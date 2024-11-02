November 2, 2024 at 4:47 pm

‘My rate went from $263 to $143.’ – People Can Lower Their Car Insurance Rates With Any Company And This Woman Tells You How

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@moluvswubs444

Paying less money for anything is good these days, right?

You bet it is!

So when someone offers you some financial advice, you should take it.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and offered some tips about how folks can save money on their car insurance rates.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on her video reads, “Something else good to know for us in our 20s” and she told viewers, “So I switched from Progressive to State Farm for car insurance.”

She continued, “If you pay for your health insurance, you could get a qualified health insurance coverage letter through your health coverage provider.”

Source: TikTok

The woman added, “One of the reasons why you’re paying so much for car insurance is it’s expensive if you get hurt. So, if you’re paying for health insurance, then you don’t need to be paying that much.”

The TikTokker continued, “My rate went from $263 to $143. It is going to help your monthly rate so much.”

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@moluvswubs444

Ask your health insurance provider for a qualified health coverage letter and send it to your car insurance provider !!! #fyp #insurance #lifetip

♬ original sound – 𝓘𝓽𝓼 𝓶𝓮

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person sounds like they know what’s going on.

Source: TikTok

It sounds good to me!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter