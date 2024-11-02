‘My rate went from $263 to $143.’ – People Can Lower Their Car Insurance Rates With Any Company And This Woman Tells You How

Paying less money for anything is good these days, right?

You bet it is!

So when someone offers you some financial advice, you should take it.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and offered some tips about how folks can save money on their car insurance rates.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Something else good to know for us in our 20s” and she told viewers, “So I switched from Progressive to State Farm for car insurance.”

She continued, “If you pay for your health insurance, you could get a qualified health insurance coverage letter through your health coverage provider.”

The woman added, “One of the reasons why you’re paying so much for car insurance is it’s expensive if you get hurt. So, if you’re paying for health insurance, then you don’t need to be paying that much.”

The TikTokker continued, “My rate went from $263 to $143. It is going to help your monthly rate so much.”

It sounds good to me!

