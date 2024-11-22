Neglectful Mother Ends Up Behind Bars And Expects Daughter To Help, But She’s Not Coming To The Rescue This Time

Some people think they can skip responsibility and still expect others to be there when they need a hand.

But life often has a way of reminding them that you reap what you sow.

So, what would you do if a parent who had hardly lifted a finger to help you growing up suddenly asked you to bail them out of a tough spot… literally?

Would you help?

Or would you let them deal with the consequences on their own?

In today’s story, one woman faces this very decision when her mother reaches out from jail.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Refusing to help my mother, when she asked me to. I (24F) refuse to help my Mother (55F) by refusing to pay for her bail. I was raised by a single mother who believes that just cause she gave birth to us, we owe her everything. I was emancipated from her at 16 when I first moved out and started living on my own. I put myself through school and paid for my own living by working 3 jobs on top of helping raise my younger siblings.

Now, she’s giving the same treatment back to her mother.

Growing up, my mother never helped me. She expected me to wash, feed, dress, and basically raise my younger siblings so that she could go and live the life that was robbed of by having kids. Now, this last summer, my mom was arrested and has been in jail since because I refuse to pay for her bail. Her friends and our family think I’m being cruel and harsh for letting her, as they say, “Rot in jail.” But the way I see it is, she didn’t help me or take care of me when I was growing up, so why should I help her now by bailing her out of the consequences of her bad decision? AITA?

Wow. Some people just shouldn’t be parents.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about her situation.

This person suggests she block them all.

Yes, she needs to cut off the toxic people.

The mother does sound very selfish.

Exactly! They can bail her out with their money.

She’s right to leave her mother there.

Her mother clearly didn’t care about responsibilities when her daughter was growing up, so why should the daughter care about her problems now?

