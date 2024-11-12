Neighbor Was Stealing Random Tools From His Pickup Truck, So He Left Something Gross In His Toolbox To Make Sure They Never Steal Again
Imagine a neighbor thinking they can get away with stealing junk out of your property. You’d probably be pretty upset and want to stop them.
In today’s story, one guy decides to get petty revenge on his thief of a neighbor. He put something in his toolbox to tempt his neighbor, and he hoped it would make his neighbor stop stealing his stuff.
Read the hilarious story below.
Pretty sure I gave a thief stealing items from my pickup bed a valid reason never to come back.
Over the last few weeks, I noticed some things missing from my truck bed. So I went and spoke to a few of my neighbors.
And one told me that he’s seen someone lingering around across my street corner late at night several days in a row.
But he didn’t seem to care too much about it.
He was starting to get annoyed by the thief who stole stuff from his truck.
He didn’t take anything super valuable.
Just my old tarp and some things like some piping, bungie cords, and my straps for securing loads.
So, it was mostly more of an annoyance than a true loss.
He thought of an evil, disgusting plan.
So I remembered those popular videos of people putting glitter traps or fart spray to get back at package thieves, and I decided I’d step it up a notch in the most disgusting way possible.
I looked around for some locked containers I barely use and didn’t mind getting rid of.
I found an old toolbox with a partially busted latch, and a cheap lockbox that I’d used at garage sales.
He filled the boxes with crap… literally!
So, I started by taping a note with large words into the lids of both of them that read: “Since you seem to enjoy stealing my crap, I hope this was worth your time.”
The next time I had to take a dump, instead of using the toilet, I decided to actually drop a few turds in both containers and then I locked the cash box.
But I stuck a measly zip tie on the toolbox and threw some nails and large screws in one of the drawers so it’d sound like there were still tools in it.
The thief never came back.
The next morning, both items were gone, and the dude hasn’t been seen for over a week.
I can only assume it’s because he literally stole two boxes of human crap, thinking that he actually scored something valuable only for it to turn out waaaaay worse than what he took previously. Lol!
He was satisfied and amused with his prank.
I’ve decided to stop being lazy though, and actually transferred everything from the truck to my house now.
And I also think I’m gonna be investing in a home surveillance system.
But overall, I found it pretty amusing, and I managed to fit a poo pun into it as well.
For him, the guy deserved to get some crap.
Although I’m glad he didn’t take anything of real value.
Sure, he got a cheap lockbox and a toolbox that was worth very little because of it’s condition, but whatever.
The dude wanted crap so I gave him some freaking crap!
Eeeew! That’s some petty and gross revenge!
Now, let’s see how others on Reddit reacted to this story.
This user shares their grandma’s experience.
This person is impressed.
This is exactly what happened! LOL.
Here’s an assumption from this person…
Finally, this user says it was glorious.
Want to steal junk? Here’s a load more crap for you!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.