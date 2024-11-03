Neighbors Left Firework Trash Behind, So This Person Gave Them A Devious Present Right At Their Door

When neighbors don’t clean up after their late-night festivities, it can be frustrating – especially when it’s left on your doorstep.

So, what would you do if your neighbors threw a fireworks party, left a mess, and didn’t bother cleaning it up?

Would you ignore the mess?

Or would you return it to them?

In the following story, someone finds themselves in this very dilemma and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Clean up after your fireworks display! Last night, neighbors from the next street over came outside my flat, as it’s the highest point in the area, and had a firework party at midnight. I wasn’t impressed with it as it was too loud for my pet, but they weren’t breaking the law, so I couldn’t stop them. The trouble is they finished after twenty minutes and went home, leaving all their rubbish behind.

Not wanting to leave the trash lying there, he picked it up and took them a gift.

I left it until midday, then went outside and picked up all their rubbish, which filled a bin bag. I figured they wouldn’t do it, so I would. I also decided to leave the bag full of dead fireworks right outside their front door so they wouldn’t miss it when they left their house.

That’s one way to show them!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

Oh my – this person would’ve gone all out.

This sounds like a nightmare.

It is perfect petty revenge.

Here’s someone who’s proud they did the right thing.

These are the worst kind of neighbors.

Glad this person picked up after them and returned their trash.

