New Homeowner Made An Unsettling And Embarrassing Discovery About Her Bathroom’s Frosted Window

by Matthew Gilligan

Uh oh…this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Courtney posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she made an unsettling discovery about the bathroom in her new house.

Courtney told viewers, “So the shower at my new house, I’ve been using it for like a month. It has a big giant window in it because it was supposed to be a bathtub and it was fine.”

Courtney said she thought everything was okay because the window in the bathroom is supposed to be frosted for privacy.

Courtney then showed viewers what the window looks like from the outside…and she was pretty concerned about it.

She said, “Bruh, look at my shampoo bottles,” which are clear as day, meaning that anyone outside Courtney’s house has gotten quite a show if they happened to look inside the bathroom window.

Courtney ended her video by saying, “Oh, no…”

 

Here’s the video.

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual offered a tip.

I don’t think she’s too happy about this…

