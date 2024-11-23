Obnoxious Schoolmate Made An Inappropriate Remark About Her Children, So When They Met At The High School Reunion She Failed To Tell Her About Her Wardrobe Malfunction

How would you get back at an obnoxious person from school who made an inappropriate remark about your children? Sometimes you don’t have to do anything at all and just watch them mess up!

This woman found the perfect opportunity for revenge… without even doing anything, literally! All she had to do was keep her mouth shut!

Read the story below to find out more details.

Bully embarrassed herself at reunion and I let it happen A woman I went to high school with grew up to be a self-obsessed, obnoxious lawyer. She asked on my Facebook wall whether my kids have autism because I let them watch too much TV. The nerve!

This woman noticed that her schoolmate’s fly was open.

So at our 30-year reunion, she came right up and hugged me like she wasn’t the biggest jerk around. She was wildly underdressed in jeans and T-shirt. Immediately, I noticed that her fly was down… and not just down, but WIDE open.

And she didn’t say anything about it.

This is so petty. I saw it. I smiled at her, made small talk for a moment, and moved on with my evening. It was a pretty big break of “girl code,” but seeing her fly down in all the pics posted to FB that night. Not gonna lie, it felt pretty good.

That was pretty petty, but she deserved it!

As they say, never interrupt your enemy when they’re making a mistake.

