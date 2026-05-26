Tenant Asks Roommate to Store E-Bike in Locked Garden Area, Dispute Escalates Over Fire Safety Concerns

Safety concerns in a shared apartment affect everyone living there, not just the person causing them.

This tenant came home to find their new roommate had brought home an e-bike and parked it directly in the living room without even mentioning it beforehand. The bike itself already took up a lot of space, but the bigger issue was the battery fire risk and the fact that the landlord’s insurance apparently would not cover damages related to e-bikes.

The tenant tried offering multiple compromises, including storing it in a fully fenced and locked garden area that only they could access.

But instead of focusing on the safety concerns, the roommate kept turning the argument into something personal.

Read on to see why the situation may end up getting escalated to the landlord.

AITA for asking my roommate to store their e-bike in our secure garden? My new roommate (of 1 month) brought an e-bike home and put it in our living room. They didn’t mention getting one beforehand, let alone storing it in a small, communal space. I just came home and saw it there. I asked them if it could be placed in our garden (completely fenced off, padlocked and only accessible by us) because the battery fire risk of it being indoors makes me uncomfortable.

She kept trying to explain that it’s a fire risk.

They’re pushing back because it’s “too heavy” to push through our small apartment, out to the garden. I empathized and said I get that’s heavy, but it’s a fire risk, and the living room is a shared space. Keeping an e-bike that’s been outdoors isn’t clean, safe or fair. They agreed the bike was an eyesore, but then got personal, saying that all the decor in the living room is mine. I’ve lived here for 4 years and have furnished the entire living room. They also said they should be allowed to have their “one object” in the room, and that they don’t “want it to feel like I’m paying to live in your flat by your rules.”

Apparently, they’ve never tried to bring furniture home.

Mind you, not once have they ever brought any furniture or decor to the space (which I wouldn’t even have an issue with because it’s a shared space!). I reminded them that this isn’t about personal belongings, but about SAFETY concerning e-bikes, which the landlord’s home insurance doesn’t cover. I even suggested that they put it behind the massive padlocked side door that can be accessed (only by us) from the front of the apartment. But they’re adamant about keeping it inside our flat because they can’t promise they’ll be able to keep it outside (basically, they’re too lazy to do so).

Now, she’s considering going to the landlord.

I would never put them in this position or compromise their safety/comfort, and if it were me, I would’ve at least discussed things with them before bringing any large items into shared spaces (especially items that have caused house fires and experts recommend storing them in a space separate from the home). Despite reminding them that this is about OUR safety and that the landlord’s insurance does not cover e-bike issues, they keep making it personal and shifting the frame from my actual concerns to “rules” that don’t even exist. I really wanted to come to a compromise between us but I’m not risking my safety and possibly being held liable for any damages for their happiness, which I’d never expect nor want them to do for me. Since we can’t come to a compromise, I’d like to escalate it to the landlord as a neutral third party, but I really don’t want to. AITA?

Wow! That sounds pretty stressful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would handle it.

Apparently, this person knows someone who dealt with a fire caused by that very reason.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s lying about her main worry.

According to this comment, it’s a liability.

This reader had a falling out with a roommate.

Ultimately, the roommate sounds really inconsiderate.

Bringing a large e-bike into a small shared living room without even discussing it first is totally rude, especially when there are legitimate concerns about battery fires and insurance problems if something goes wrong.

And instead of trying to compromise, the roommate kept making the conversation personal and acting like basic safety concerns were somehow an attack on them.

At this point, involving the landlord probably is the smartest move.