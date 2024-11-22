Preschool Teacher Tried To Play Fair With Lunchtime Rules, So Her Student Served Up A Sassy Slice Of Payback

Life is full of unexpected humor, and sometimes the littlest ones surprise you with the biggest laughs.

When one preschool employee enforced an unpopular rule at lunchtime, she never expected the young boy to serve her words back to her in a witty and memorable moment.

A 3 year old threw my words back at me I worked in Early Years for 10 years in a nursery/ preschool setting. The setting was in the middle of a council estate and it was very common to be called a slur by a 2 year old (just setting the scene), but I loved it.

As is typical with kids, conflict arose in unexpected places.

Every lunch time would result in multiple preschoolers upset because they didn’t get the yogurt they all fought after. The large multipack of yogurts had different animals on it and they all wanted the one with the hippo on a skateboard. Cue disappointed faces when they were handed a “boring” yogurt.

So the teachers had to get creative to keep the peace.

So, to avoid this Groundhog Day sadness we turned it into a game. We put all the yogurts in a covered box and they would reach their hands in and lucky dip it. Still some disappointment, but the fun of it really changed the lunchtime atmosphere.

Although some kids still tried to get around the rules, to which one teacher offered a mantra.

I had one little lad try his luck and ask to dip again or have me swap it out. I replied, “sorry hunny, you get what you’re given and that’s the rules. Maybe next time”. He huffed, but accepted it and ate his yogurt.

Everyone moved on, until one afternoon.

Fast forward to the afternoon play session and a group of us were hanging out in the home corner. Little lad rarely played in the home corner, so I was surprised to see him, but excitedly welcomed him into the group.

The child begins playing, whipping up an imaginary meal.

He starts cooking up a feast of plastic foods and imaginary chicken nuggets. We all sat at the table and accepted the glorious dishes he handed us (cakes, pizza, pasta). We had finished our meal and he walks around with the wooden fruit basket. I look in and ask for the green apple.

And that’s when he delivers some well-timed payback.

He hands me the red one, looks me dead in the eyes and says “Sorry hunny, you know the rules! You get what you’re given” and smirked. Oh Lordy, I almost choked on my imaginary cupcake. Fair play kid. I burst out laughing and so did he. His mum died laughing when I told her.

A child’s unexpected cleverness can be the sweetest surprise sometimes.

