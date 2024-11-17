Pushy Driver Demands Parking Spot During The Christmas Rush, So This Shopper Waits To Give It To Someone Else

Some people just don’t understand that parking lots are a waiting game – especially around Christmas.

So, what would you do if someone sat in their car, motioning for you to get out of the way while you’re clearly still getting ready to leave?

Would you hurry up to be nice?

Or would you head back inside to make a point?

In the following story, one shopper finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Christmas Parking Revenge I just remembered this petty act I committed years ago. I was shopping at the mall before Christmas. Typical full parking lot. I exited the mall and put my bags in my trunk. A woman was waiting for me to back out so she could have my space.

Motioning for them to move was the wrong thing to do.

It was not a problem; I had to do the same thing – until she motioned me to hurry up. Unfortunately for her, I was having none of this behavior. I closed my trunk and proceeded to walk back into the mall despite already being late for an appointment. I waited until she pulled far enough away, and I made sure someone else got my spot. Sorry, not sorry.

Too funny! Being late was totally worth it.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

Here’s someone who pranks people trying to walk.

People who take multiple parking spots are annoying.

This person has done the same thing.

Even though this person has no vehicle, others still follow them, hoping to take their spot at the mall.

She needs to learn patience.

If she had sat there quietly for a few more moments, she would’ve saved them both a headache.

