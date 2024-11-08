Repeated Interruptions From A Trainer Frustrated A Boxer, So They Spoke Up And Reclaimed Their Space

Learning to box is tough, but dodging unwanted interruptions became the real test of strength for this boxer.

AITA for calling out a trainer who keeps sneaking up at me/us at the gym? I’ve been boxing for 6-8 months and have experience in grappling at a reputable MMA gym.

A trainer at this regular gym I go to has previously approached me with unsolicited critique, but when asked, couldn’t provide any direct feedback on what I was doing wrong. I found this annoying, but handled politely the first time around. He offered to “train” me, which I said I’d consider and let him know.

Today, I saw a beginner who looked like he had no prior training, so I kindly asked if he wanted some unsolicited advice in between his sets and when he was facing me. He was very receptive, even giving me fist bumps.

The same trainer then decided to interrupt us from behind, commenting on how I said I’m not an expert. I told the beginner, “I’m not exactly an expert, but I’ve been training for about 7 months now, can I show you how to and when to jab?”

I calmly but firmly pointed out that he wasn’t part of our conversation and explained that his interruptions come off as condescending. He acted surprised and claimed I was being hostile, and asked how he was offensive.

After explaining that this wasn’t my first interaction with him, I also let him know what he said and asked how he would interpret that if the roles were reversed.

He didn’t seem to have an answer for that or anything else after I walked him through the facts.

He decided to end the conversation neutrally after explaining how his words could come across (i.e. saying that he can tell I’m not an “expert” as his opener to us?).

Now I’m questioning if I overreacted. At the end, the beginner I approached asked if the training of his was free, and I heard him slightly scoff at that statement lol. AITA?

